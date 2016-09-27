GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A man suspected in a pair of Dallas-area killings has been arrested at an apartment about 150 miles to the south near Austin.

Police say Silvestre Franco-Luviano was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Georgetown, about 25 miles north of Austin.

He had been sought in the shooting deaths late Sunday of Ruben Moreno in his car in southeastern Dallas and of Welton Betts at a gas station in the Dallas suburb of Cedar Hill. Dallas police had issued a murder warrant for Franco-Luviano in the Moreno killing, and Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez said he was suspected in the Betts death.

A friend of Betts tells The Dallas Morning News that he was killed while returning from attending a Dallas Cowboys game.