STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — A Seattle man is in custody after a bank robbery and car chase in northern North Dakota.

American Bank Center in Stanley was robbed about 5 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled from a Ward County deputy about 6:15 p.m. A chase ensued, with the suspect vehicle eventually stopping due to mechanical problems. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was caught by the deputy and a Border Patrol agent.

Authorities say they recovered a weapon and an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle.

Formal charges were pending against the 42-year-old man.