STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — A Seattle man is in custody after a bank robbery and car chase in northern North Dakota.
American Bank Center in Stanley was robbed about 5 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled from a Ward County deputy about 6:15 p.m. A chase ensued, with the suspect vehicle eventually stopping due to mechanical problems. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was caught by the deputy and a Border Patrol agent.
Authorities say they recovered a weapon and an undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
Formal charges were pending against the 42-year-old man.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.