LADYSMITH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in western Wisconsin.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace says the suspect surrendered Sunday morning as investigators searched for him in a residence in Conrath, about 130 miles northeast of Minneapolis. The suspect is jailed pending formal charges.
Deputy Dan Glaze was killed Saturday evening as he investigated a suspicious vehicle in a field in nearby Ladysmith. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the Leader-Telegram that when backup arrived at the scene, Glaze’s body was discovered in his squad car.
Wallace says the 33-year-old Glaze had served at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department for 1 1/2 years.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.