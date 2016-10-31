LADYSMITH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in western Wisconsin.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace says the suspect surrendered Sunday morning as investigators searched for him in a residence in Conrath, about 130 miles northeast of Minneapolis. The suspect is jailed pending formal charges.

Deputy Dan Glaze was killed Saturday evening as he investigated a suspicious vehicle in a field in nearby Ladysmith. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told the Leader-Telegram that when backup arrived at the scene, Glaze’s body was discovered in his squad car.

Wallace says the 33-year-old Glaze had served at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department for 1 1/2 years.