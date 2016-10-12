BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man suspected of driving the wrong way on a Vermont interstate and causing several crashes that killed five teenagers and injured other people has been upgraded to fair condition.
Police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin crashed into the teens’ car, then stole a police cruiser before crashing it into at least seven other vehicles.
Police on Tuesday served an arrest warrant on the hospitalized Bourgoin for use of the cruiser.
The hospital said Wednesday that Bourgoin had been upgraded from serious condition.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
Bourgoin hasn’t been charged in the teens’ deaths.
Four Harwood Union High School juniors and a girl who attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire, died in the weekend crash.
It was not immediately known if Bourgoin is being represented by an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.