BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man suspected of driving the wrong way on a Vermont interstate and causing several crashes that killed five teenagers and injured other people has been upgraded to fair condition.

Police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin crashed into the teens’ car, then stole a police cruiser before crashing it into at least seven other vehicles.

Police on Tuesday served an arrest warrant on the hospitalized Bourgoin for use of the cruiser.

The hospital said Wednesday that Bourgoin had been upgraded from serious condition.

Bourgoin hasn’t been charged in the teens’ deaths.

Four Harwood Union High School juniors and a girl who attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire, died in the weekend crash.

It was not immediately known if Bourgoin is being represented by an attorney.