MIAMI (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a 1995 genocide that took place during Bosnia’s civil war has been returned to his native Serbia to face charges.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday in a news release that 44-year-old Srdjan Bilic was flown to Belgrade, Serbia, from Miami International Airport. ICE agents turned him over to Serbian authorities.

ICE says Bilic was a member of a Bosnian Serb army brigade implicated in genocide that took place in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in July 1995. About 8,000 men and boys were executed, and 30,000 women and children were expelled from the area.

An international criminal court ruled the event to be genocide in 2001.

Officials did not release where Bilic had been living or how long he was in the U.S.