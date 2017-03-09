SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Federal marshals say a suspect in a triple homicide in Puerto Rico has been captured in Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service says 27-year-old Luis Lebron-Rivera was tracked to a vacant apartment in Springfield.

About 20 federal, state and local law enforcement officers surrounded the building Thursday morning and caught the suspect as he tried to escape out a rear door.

The spokesman says Lebron-Rivera was found with several fake IDs, and refused to provide his real identity.

Lebron-Rivera, previously a resident of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is wanted in connection with a triple homicide in 2011 that is thought to be gang related.

He will be arraigned in Springfield on a fugitive-from-justice charge. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.