MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Wisconsin shooting spree that left four people dead has been identified, and court records show one of the victims was his wife’s divorce lawyer.
A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy (NING’ – my) Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.
Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.
Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang’s wife in a divorce.
Most Read Stories
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
- Michael Porter Sr. taking assistant job at Missouri; Michael Porter Jr. ‘98 percent' on decision
Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.
Vang’s attorney didn’t return messages.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.