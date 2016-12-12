WHITE HALL, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that took place at a Walmart in West Virginia has died.

According to a statement from the West Virginia State Police, the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot in White Hall. The incident involved two officers from two separate, unspecified agencies.

The statement says officers were trying to execute a bailpiece on the suspect for felony offenses. The suspect “operated a motor vehicle in an aggressive manner toward officers.” The officers then shot the suspect.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies who were at the Walmart for a “Shop With a Cop” event responded to the scene when they heard gunshots. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting and the suspect haven’t been released. The West Virginia State Police are investigating.