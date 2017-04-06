BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say SWAT team members shot and killed an armed man holding a hostage after a six-hour standoff at a Florida mobile home park.
The Bradenton Herald (https://goo.gl/V3lLdO) reports that the SWAT team entered the clubhouse at the Tampa Bay area park Thursday afternoon. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says 68-year-old Glenn Watenpool began firing at the deputies, and they returned fire, killing him.
Wells said Watenpool was armed with a handgun and shotgun when he took the park manager hostage Thursday morning. He was being evicted from the community after complaints of harassment by his neighbors.
The park manager was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many deputies shot Watenpool.
Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com
