CASSELBERRY, Fla. (AP) — A suspect died and two police officers suffered minor wounds during a shootout at a central Florida home.
Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters the two officers responded early Saturday to a reported disturbance at a home in the Orlando suburb. When they arrived, the suspect came outside with a shotgun and fired. The officers returned fire.
Krantz said the suspect went back inside his house, where he was later found dead. He said it is unclear if the officers shot the man or if he killed himself. His name has not been released.
The two officers were treated at a hospital for pellet wounds and released.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Bothell’s Jacob Sirmon getting a head start as Huskies’ quarterback of the future
Neighbor Billy Raye Carson Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel that the gunman is an older man who didn’t cause problems.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.