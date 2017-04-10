WASHINGTON (AP) — A man is still at large after crashing into multiple D.C. police cruisers and leading officers on a 4-mile chase.
Police describe the man as a drug suspect. He rammed into an unmarked police cruiser Sunday evening in northeast Washington. A chase ensued, ending in Prince George’s County, where the suspect hit two more unmarked police cruisers and other parked cars.
He ran from the car, eventually escaping the Prince George’s County officers in pursuit.
Three officers were injured. Police have not released the extent of the injuries or a description of the suspect.
