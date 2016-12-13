LAVONIA, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say they’ve arrested a man suspected of shooting and wounding two Georgia police officers.
In a news release late Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Khari Anthony Dashaun Gordon was charged with multiple counts including attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.
The two Lavonia officers were making a traffic stop Monday evening in northeast Georgia near a restaurant when officials say the 22-year-old Gordon opened fire. Both officers were hit.
The GBI says their injuries were not life threatening and they were both taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting marked the second time Monday that two Georgia officers were hit by gunfire on the job. Two Byron police officers were shot and wounded executing a search warrant early Monday morning.
