LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock has been arrested.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said late Thursday that the man had been taken into custody.
KATV reports that Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola told ABC News that a family member had turned in the suspect.
Police say Acen King was being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother on Dec. 17 when a driver opened fire on the grandmother’s car because he thought she “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The grandmother, who wasn’t struck, drove away and called police from a shopping center. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.