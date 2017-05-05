HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston sandwich store employee as he tried to protect his mother who worked at the same shop.

Houston police announced a capital murder warrant for Jeffery Archangel Friday morning, and the 25-year-old surrendered Friday afternoon. Police say the case involves the Feb. 22 fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery.

Police say the victim, 18-year-old Javier Flores, and his mother were alone at the shop and preparing to close when two gunmen burst in. The mother was held at gunpoint and Flores was shot while trying to intervene. Both suspects then fled.

Online records didn’t immediately list bond or attorney information for Archangel, who was charged Thursday while still at large.