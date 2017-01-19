MIAMI (AP) — A suspect in the slaying of a Miami Beach woman more than two decades ago has been arrested.
Media outlets report 53-year-old Dale Ewers faces charges of murder, sexual battery, armed robbery and kidnapping in Mercedes Perez’s death. He was arrested in Jamaica in October and extradited Wednesday to Florida.
Police say Ewers shot 34-year-old Perez to death inside her South Beach apartment in 1990 and raped her friend.
The case went unsolved for years until police say DNA evidence from the crime scene was tested in 2012, linking Ewers to Perez’s death. At that time, Ewers was living in Jamaica after having been deported there following a 2008 arrest on unrelated charges in Massachusetts.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
The lengthy extradition process held up his arrest.
It’s unclear if Ewers has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.