COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Twelve football players and coaches who survived a North Carolina bus crash that killed four people last month are suing the church that owned the bus.
The lawsuit filed Monday contends that Sandy River Baptist Church in Chester County failed to maintain the bus and its tires and didn’t inspect the vehicle. The crash was caused by a flat tire.
Troopers said the bus was going 65 mph on Sept. 17 when the front tire blew on U.S. 74 near Hamlet. The bus slammed into a guardrail and bridge support.
Four people died, including bus driver Brian Kirkpatrick. Ramah Jucco Academy coach Bakari Rawlinson says he paid Kirkpatrick directly to use the bus and didn’t realize the bus wasn’t legally available for hire.
No one answered the phone at the church Tuesday.
