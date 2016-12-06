KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A nationwide survey has found Afghans increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment.

The findings by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation came in its annual survey, released in Kabul on Wednesday.

The survey has 29.3 percent of Afghans saying they believe their country is moving in the right direction. That’s down from 36.7 percent in 2015 and the lowest level since the foundation started the surveys in 2004.

It also reveals Afghans in 2016 were more dissatisfied with the economy.

The foundation polled 12,658 Afghan men and women in interviews conducted between Aug. 31 and Oct. 1 in all 34 provinces of the country. The poll has a 1.6 percent margin of error.