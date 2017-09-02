VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Veterinarians plan to perform surgery next week on a bald eagle that was struck by a car.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the bird, known as HK, suffered bruising to his lungs and a fracture on one of his right legs on Friday. Blood in the eagle’s mouth also indicated internal trauma.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia said HK has recently been nesting at a golf course in Virginia Beach.
The center said the bird hatched in 2009 at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens. He is frequently spotted and photographed by the local birding community.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
- Analysis: Scary Seahawks' defense just got scarier with addition of Sheldon Richardson
After the bird was struck, a local veterinarian took him to the center in Waynesboro, Virginia. The center described him as “bright” and “feisty.”
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com