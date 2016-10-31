WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a death row inmate in Alabama who said evidence withheld by prosecutors entitled him to a new court hearing.

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away the appeal from Bill Kuenzel, convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in 1987.

Kuenzel’s case had gotten a boost from former Attorney General Edwin Meese, who said Kuenzel is “very likely actually innocent.”

Kuenzel’s lawyers said that the evidence would have raised doubts about the truthfulness of plea deal testimony from a roommate who said Kuenzel committed the killing.

State courts had earlier refused Kuenzel’s pleas for a new hearing

The case is Kuenzel v. Alabama, 16-213.