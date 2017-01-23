DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has reinstated the convictions of a man sentenced to death for killing two people more than 20 years ago.

The court said in a ruling late last week that a lower court judge erred in overturning Luis Reyes’ convictions. The court reinstated his convictions and ordered him to be resentenced to life without parole, now that Delaware’s death penalty has been declared unconstitutional.

The lower court judge questioned the fundamental legality and fairness of Reyes’ trial in a ruling a year ago.

Reyes and co-defendant Luis Cabrera Jr. were sentenced to death in 2002 for the 1996 murders of Brandon Saunders and Vaughn Rowe in Wilmington.

The same judge vacated Cabrera’s death sentence in 2015 but upheld his conviction.