NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its ruling allowing student-led prayer at school board meetings in Texas.
In March, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously rejected a challenge of student-led prayers at board meetings of the Birdville, Texas, Independent School District. The ruling said the prayers don’t run afoul of the prohibition against government-established religion.
On Tuesday, a request for a rehearing by the full New Orleans-based 5th Circuit court was rejected without comment.
The American Humanist Association is a plaintiff in the case. Monica Miller is a lawyer with the group. She said the association will likely go next to the U.S. Supreme Court, but was still reviewing its options Tuesday.
