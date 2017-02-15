LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Arkansas ruling preventing married same-sex couples from getting the names of both spouses on their children’s birth certificates without a court order.

Attorneys for the National Center for Lesbian Rights and two same-sex couples are asking justices to weigh in on a December state Supreme Court ruling. The state court reversed a judge’s decision to strike down part of Arkansas’ birth certificate law.

The court filing argues that the ruling undermines the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The attorneys say it could invite other states to deny rights to same-sex married couples.

Republican Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office says she’s reviewing the filing but remains confident in the state high court’s decision.