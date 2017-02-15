LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Arkansas ruling preventing married same-sex couples from getting the names of both spouses on their children’s birth certificates without a court order.
Attorneys for the National Center for Lesbian Rights and two same-sex couples are asking justices to weigh in on a December state Supreme Court ruling. The state court reversed a judge’s decision to strike down part of Arkansas’ birth certificate law.
The court filing argues that the ruling undermines the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The attorneys say it could invite other states to deny rights to same-sex married couples.
Republican Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office says she’s reviewing the filing but remains confident in the state high court’s decision.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- So how much did the Seahawks save in going from Steven Hauschka to Blair Walsh?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.