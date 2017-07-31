BANGKOK (AP) — Supporters of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra are gathering outside a court in Bangkok on Tuesday where she is to defend her management of a rice subsidy Thailand’s current military government says she grossly mishandled.

Her bank accounts were frozen after an administrative ruling held her responsible for about $1 billion in losses from the subsidy. The trial on a charge of criminal negligence is nearing an end, with Yingluck delivering her closing statement Tuesday, and could put her in prison for 10 years if she is convicted.

Yingluck’s supporters believe she is being persecuted by opponents of her brother, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup.

On Facebook recently, Yingluck said she would prove her innocence to the best of her ability because “I know that I have done nothing wrong.”

Yingluck has also been banned from political office for five years after the national assembly appointed by the military government impeached her.

Thaksin, a telecommunications mogul, was ousted after being accused of corruption and insulting the monarchy. His ouster set off sometimes-violent battles for power between his supporters and opponents. He has been in self-imposed exile since 2008 to escape a prison sentence for corruption. His supporters say the political establishment opposes him because his electoral popularity threatens their entrenched privileges.