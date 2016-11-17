DUBOIS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district superintendent is defending his food service staff over a photo of an overcooked school cafeteria hamburger that was posted online.
A student at DuBois Area High School posted the picture on the town’s regional Facebook page to show people what a friend was served at school on Monday.
Superintendent Luke Lansberry says cafeteria workers are required to cook burgers to at least 155 degrees but were cooking burgers to 170 degrees. He says the burger depicted is the only one of 300 served that drew a complaint and wishes the student would have just returned it for a new one.
Lansberry says the burger was provided in a “government commodity” program through a vendor.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.