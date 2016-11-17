DUBOIS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district superintendent is defending his food service staff over a photo of an overcooked school cafeteria hamburger that was posted online.

A student at DuBois Area High School posted the picture on the town’s regional Facebook page to show people what a friend was served at school on Monday.

Superintendent Luke Lansberry says cafeteria workers are required to cook burgers to at least 155 degrees but were cooking burgers to 170 degrees. He says the burger depicted is the only one of 300 served that drew a complaint and wishes the student would have just returned it for a new one.

Lansberry says the burger was provided in a “government commodity” program through a vendor.