LOS ANGELES (AP) — A crime thriller, a murder mystery, a documentary about Syria and one about an unconventional love story were among the top award winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood film, “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, presented Saturday night at a ceremony in Park City, Utah, as the annual film festival comes to a close.

Last year, Nate Parker’s “Birth of a Nation” picked up the same award.

“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” is about a depressed woman who is robbed and tries to track down the thieves. It was acquired by Netflix for distribution prior to the film’s premiere.

The top award for a U.S. documentary went to “Dina,” a love story between a suburban woman and a Walmart greeter, while the world documentary prize was awarded to “Last Men in Aleppo.”

The world dramatic award went to “The Nile Hilton Incident,” about a singer murdered in Cairo weeks before the 2011 revolution.

Audience prizes went to “Crown Heights,” a fictionalized account of Colin Warner’s wrongful imprisonment, adapted from a This American Life episode, and the environmental documentary “Chasing Coral.”

“This has been one of the wildest, wackiest and most rewarding Festivals in recent memory,” John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said in a statement.

“From a new government to the independently organized Women’s March on Main, to power outages, a cyberattack and snow at record levels, the work of our artists rose above it all and challenged and changed us these last 10 days,” he said.