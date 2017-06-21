Never mind the hike. Where’s the hammock?
A new poll about summer travel finds that the top thing Americans want to do on vacation is … nothing.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that resting and relaxing is very or extremely important to three-fourths of Americans on vacation.
But the poll also found that staying home and doing nothing isn’t ideal either. Most people want a change of scenery. More than half said relaxing at home doesn’t count as a real vacation.
How about unplugging?
Only 22 percent “completely disconnect” while on vacation. A third don’t even try to get away from the internet and social media. Some of those polled — 42 percent — say they dial back their time online a little.