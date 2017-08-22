KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a 15-year-old who was incarcerated for three weeks despite dashcam video proving his innocence is suing Kansas City police.
The Kansas City Star reports the wrongful arrest suit was filed Monday in federal court in behalf of Tyree Bell. He was arrested on June 8, 2016, while walking home from summer school. The suit says Bell was identified as the armed suspect who had fled from officers in the area minutes earlier.
Video that showed the fleeing suspect was available, as was video of Bell’s arrest. But it wasn’t until June 29 that a detective watched the video. Bell then was released. The suit described the experience as “bewildering.”
A police spokeswoman told The Star that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com