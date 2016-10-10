WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit by a Virginia man who says he was involuntarily confined to a psychiatric ward after police and health care workers mistook his physical ailment for a “psychotic disorder” has been settled.

The News Virginian reports (http://bit.ly/2dqVR3T) attorneys for Gordon Goines of Waynesboro announced the settlement Thursday without releasing details. The suit named several Waynesboro police officers, among others.

The case stems from a May 2014 complaint by Goines to police about a neighbor splicing into his cable TV service, causing poor reception. Goines has cerebellar ataxia, which results in an unsteady gait and slurred speech.

Instead of investigating the complaint, the lawsuit statedm police mistook Goines’ medical condition for “mental health issues” that prompted five days’ confinement.

Calls to Waynesboro police were referred to the city attorney, who couldn’t be reached.

Information from: The News-Virginian, http://www.newsvirginian.com