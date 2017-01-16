DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that officers at an Ohio jail beat a homeless veteran so severely that he ended up in a coma for two months and is now wheelchair-bound and cognitively disabled.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2j4mYrs ) reports 59-year-old Joseph Guglielmo filed the civil rights suit against Montgomery County’s commissioners, its sheriff and six employees of the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Phil Plummer declined to comment on the allegations.

Guglielmo claims that four corrections officers beat him in his cell at the Montgomery County Jail in January 2015. He also alleges that two others who were outside did nothing to stop an employee from throwing Guglielmo against a wall.

The complaint alleges that the officers stood in the way of a surveillance camera so that the beating wouldn’t be captured.

