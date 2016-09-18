MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A powerful car bomb killed a Somali military general and five of his bodyguards in the capital Sunday, according to a Somali police officer.

Gen. Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobanle and his bodyguards were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle next to the general’s car near Somalia’s defense ministry compound in Mogadishu, said Capt. Ali Nur.

Gobanle was the commander of the Somali army’s 3rd Brigade, a combat team fighting the al-Shabab Islamic extremists in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabab, claimed the responsibility for the attack, according the group’s Andalus radio station. Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has been waging a deadly insurgency across large parts of Somalia and often uses suicide car bomb attacks.