BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi police and hospital officials say the death toll from a suicide bombing at a funeral gathering in northern Baghdad increased to 31, with another 65 people wounded.

The attack occurred at around lunchtime on Saturday, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes as Iraqi security forces are preparing for an operation to retake the militant-held northern city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.