KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber has struck a famous shrine in southern Pakistan, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens of others.
Senior police officer Rashad Hayat told local journalists that the dead and wounded are being transported to nearby hospitals. A local health official, Fazel Pejo, confirmed at least 15 people had been killed.
Hundreds of devotees were worshipping at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalabdar, named after the famous Sufi saint buried there, when the attack took place.
The military says it is dispatching troops to contribute to the relief effort.
