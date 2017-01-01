BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a pair of suicide bombers detonated their explosives belts at a checkpoint south of Baghdad, killing nine people, including four members of the security forces.
The police and hospital officials said the Sunday attack near the holy Shiite city of Najaf also wounded 22.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic militants.
The officials all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- 4 found dead after single-engine Cessna crashes near Hood Canal
- Peach Bowl predictions: National media picking Alabama Crimson Tide over Washington Huskies in near consensus
It came one day after two suicide bombers killed at least 28 people at a Baghdad market.
That attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Baghdad has seen near-daily attacks blamed on Islamic militants since 2003.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.