KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber wounded four people in the eastern city of Ghazni when his explosive device exploded prematurely.

Deputy police chief Asadullah Shujaye said the attacker could have caused much greater harm if he had reached a crowded market nearby. The bomb that went off Thursday was concealed in a motorized rickshaw.

Shujaye said the bomber was likely from the Taliban, but the insurgents have not taken responsibility.

The Taliban have a large presence in Ghazni, which is on transit routes linking the capital, Kabul, to the southern city of Kandahar and the eastern border with Pakistan.