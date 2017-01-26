KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber wounded four people in the eastern city of Ghazni when his explosive device exploded prematurely.
Deputy police chief Asadullah Shujaye said the attacker could have caused much greater harm if he had reached a crowded market nearby. The bomb that went off Thursday was concealed in a motorized rickshaw.
Shujaye said the bomber was likely from the Taliban, but the insurgents have not taken responsibility.
The Taliban have a large presence in Ghazni, which is on transit routes linking the capital, Kabul, to the southern city of Kandahar and the eastern border with Pakistan.
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.