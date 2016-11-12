WOODRUFF, S.C. (AP) — A man accused of seven killings in South Carolina built a successful real estate firm, but did show signs of unusual behavior. People who knew Todd Kohlhepp said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed his sex offender status.

He was an award-winning real estate agent described as a hard worker. He won a sales award from a real-estate firm in 2008 and later started his own company that listed more than a dozen agents on its website.

The accusations against Kohlhepp have emerged since a woman was found chained on his property last week.

He moved to South Carolina and attended community college when he was in his early 30s after finishing a prison sentence in Arizona for raping another teenager there.