KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says 10 people complained of feeling ill, including vomiting and sweating, after the package arrived at the building early Friday. He says two people were taken to the hospital.
Garrett says the Fire Department was checking for gasses and fumes, but investigators have not determined what was in the package that caused the symptoms. He says the package was isolated from the public.
The building was not evacuated and has returned to normal business.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
Garrett says the investigation has been turned over to the IRS and other federal authorities.