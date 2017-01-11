CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be taking the first tentative steps to recovery.
Researchers for the first time are finding the bats showing some resistance to white-nose syndrome — the fungus that has killed millions of them across North America.
White-nose syndrome was first discovered in 2006 in New York. It has spread through the Northeast and has been confirmed in 29 states and five Canadian provinces.
A recent study in a scientific journal of Great Britain’s Royal Society says the bats at four winter hibernation sites in upstate New York are surviving at rates better than populations in Virginia and Illinois that were more recently exposed to the fungus.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.