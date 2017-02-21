PORTLAND (AP) — A new study says Pacific Northwest ratepayers could save hundreds of millions of dollars if the Bonneville Power Administration and Energy Northwest close the region’s only commercial nuclear power plant and replace its output with renewable energy.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2lJ7Z7q) that the Portland-based McCullough Research consulting firm estimated savings from $261.2 million to $530.7 million over 10 years due to historically low renewable energy prices.

The report was commissioned by the anti-nuclear group Physicians for Social Responsibility and is the latest salvo against the aging plant.

Energy Northwest, a public utility consortium that operates the plant just north of Richland, is criticizing the report.

It says the plant set generating records in four of the past five years.

Bonneville says the plant’s power-generating capacity is critical when water conditions are low.