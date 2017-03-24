CHICAGO (AP) — A study of the Chicago Police Department’s stop-and-frisk procedures reveals a dramatic decrease in the number of stops.
The drop is since the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois found officers were targeting blacks and other racial minorities in hundreds of thousands of the stops.
The report by former U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlander Keys is the first one issued under an agreement the city and the ACLU reached in 2015. Its findings were not surprising to the ACLU, which expected the number of stops would drop for reasons such as law changes and an agreement the ACLU and city reached to require officers to fill out more detailed reports.
But the ACLU says statistics showing that blacks are still disproportionately stopped by police shows more improvement is needed.
