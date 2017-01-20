PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but that apparently stops at the altar.
Pew Charitable Trust research shows the city has the largest proportion of never-married people of any major city in the United States.
In Philadelphia, nearly 52 percent of adults have never married. It was the only city to crack the 50 percent barrier. Chicago was second at 49.5 percent, and Los Angeles was third at 46.6 percent. Nationally, the percentage of never-married adults is 33.5 percent.
Temple University sociology professor Judith Levine tells KYW-TV that poverty could be driving those numbers because larger numbers of poor people opt not to marry.
Excerpts say the city’s night life and influx of younger people are driving the numbers, too.
