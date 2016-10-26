The new data shows that Asian immigrants account for 22 percent of U.S. births by foreign women, up from 16 percent in 2010. Fewer Latin American immigrants are having babies in the United States.

PHOENIX — Asian immigrant women are increasingly accounting for a larger share of foreign mothers who give birth to children in the United States, signaling a changing landscape of immigrants in America.

The Pew Research Center released new data Wednesday showing that Asian immigrants account for 22 percent of U.S. births by foreign women, up from 16 percent in 2010.

Meanwhile, fewer Latin American immigrants are having babies in the United States. The study found the share of births from foreign-born mothers from Latin America dropped from 64 percent of foreign mothers in 2008 to 54 percent in 2014. About 7 percent of all births in the United States are from immigrants lacking legal status.

The report also found that immigrants are the driving force behind births in the United States. The number of American women who gave birth in 2014 has dropped 11 percent since 1970, while immigrant women have tripled the number of births.

Fewer American women are having children, while immigrant women have higher birthrates compared with their U.S.-born counterparts.