POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Officials at a Montana high school say two students were told to change out of shirts that said “White Power” on the front of one and “Redneck” with a picture of the Confederate battle flag on the other.

Handwritten on the back of the shirts was “Trump 2016 White Pride.”

The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2d2gdzU) the Polson High School students wore the shirts Thursday during a homecoming activity called “Color Wars,” in which each class dresses in a different color. The two juniors were on the white team.

Superintendent Rex Weltz says the students changed clothing when asked.

Polson is part of the Flathead Indian Reservation, where a large number of non-Native Americans live.

Native American advocate Dustin Monroe is calling on people to gather at Friday’s night’s homecoming football game with anti-racism signs.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com