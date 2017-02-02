DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say at least three students were injured when a school bus and SUV collided in Ohio.
Dayton police say two Dayton Dunbar High School students were taken to a hospital from the SUV and at least one student from the school bus was transported. The bus had rolled onto its side.
Police Maj. Eric Henderson says it’s fortunate that there appear to be no serious injuries. The cause is under investigation.
He says first responders were on the scene a minute after the 911 call at 8:29 a.m. Thursday.
The bus was on its way to Longfellow Academy with several students, including one charter school student. Police didn’t immediately have their ages.
Authorities say the other students and school bus driver were shaken up, but didn’t require hospital treatment.
