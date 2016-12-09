RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say six New York high school students who were checked out at a hospital had eaten a candy bar containing marijuana.
School officials said Friday afternoon that the students from Sachem (SAY-chem) High School North on Long Island were all OK.
Authorities said they went to a hospital as a precaution after consuming candy that made them “uncomfortable.” All were later released.
Superintendent Dr. Ken Graham says the candy bar was prepackaged with a label indicating it contained marijuana.
Officials say the candy bar had been brought to the school by a student.
Graham says school officials are taking the incident “very seriously” and are reviewing the situation.
