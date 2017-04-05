HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a Connecticut college student who choked on pancakes during an eating contest on campus died of accidental asphyxia.
The New York City chief medical examiner’s office released autopsy results Wednesday for Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old from Clark, New Jersey, who attended Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The official cause of death was “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by bolus of food.”
Nelson died at a hospital in New York on Sunday, three days after collapsing during a pancake-eating contest. Nursing students and first-responders performed lifesaving measures at the scene, and she was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Her father, James, was a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police officer who died on 9/11 when Caitlin was 5.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.