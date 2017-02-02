BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.
Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.
One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic’s hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.
Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
Palkovic says he is a member of the college Republicans group and helped organize Wednesday’s event with Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.