RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a student has been stabbed at a Southern California high school, but is expected to survive.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s Lt. Frank Montanez says deputies have detained two people in the investigation of the Wednesday stabbing at Rancho Cucamonga High School. He would not confirm whether the two were students.

The victim, who school district officials confirmed is a student, was taken to a hospital.

Ernie Ramirez, a sophomore at the high school, tells the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2digC2i) he saw the male victim on the floor near the school’s weight room with a stab wound on his upper body.

The school and a nearby elementary school were briefly but on lockdown as authorities searched for suspects.

Rancho Cucamonga is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.