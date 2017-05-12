Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An 18-year-old Vermont student has pleaded not guilty to making repeated death threats to students and staff at his school, causing three lockdowns and a cancellation of classes.

Josiah Leach, a student at South Burlington High School, did not appear in court on Friday.

He’s charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2r8CH9m) he’s accused of emailing a “murder list” on April 20 targeting 11 students and five staff members. Other threats were received by email, telephone and on Facebook.

Leach’s conditions of release bar him from coming within 500 feet of South Burlington High or Middle schools and from having contact with high school community members.

