WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A college newspaper in Massachusetts is debating whether to change its name after being confused with a Ku Klux Klan publication with the same name.
Student editors at The Crusader newspaper at the College of the Holy Cross say they received letters apparently confusing them with the KKK’s official newspaper, also called The Crusader.
More than 40 professors at the Jesuit school in Worcester (WUS’-tur) have signed a letter urging the paper to reconsider its name. The professors said “acceptance and support of people from all cultures” is central to the school’s mission.
Editors at the paper are organizing a campus discussion this month.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
The paper adopted the name in 1955 after previously being called The Tomahawk. The mascot at the school of 2,700 students is also the Crusader.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.