CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Students from nearly a dozen colleges are gathering at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge to search for ways to help eradicate modern slavery.

The Intercollegiate Convention Against Modern Slavery is convening Saturday.

Organizers describe the convention as an effort to bring together students from across the country to collaborate on strategies and come up with plans on how to carry out anti-slavery initiatives on their campuses.

They say modern forms of slavery deprive victims of their liberty, dignity and human rights.

Students from Harvard University, Brown University, Columbia University, Boston College, New York University, the University of Michigan and the University of California are among those participating.

Prosecutors have pointed the scourge of sex trafficking as a form of modern-day slavery that touches every state in the nation.