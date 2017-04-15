CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Students from nearly a dozen colleges are gathering at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge to search for ways to help eradicate modern slavery.
The Intercollegiate Convention Against Modern Slavery is convening Saturday.
Organizers describe the convention as an effort to bring together students from across the country to collaborate on strategies and come up with plans on how to carry out anti-slavery initiatives on their campuses.
They say modern forms of slavery deprive victims of their liberty, dignity and human rights.
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- UW Huskies hire Jody Wynn to replace Mike Neighbors as women’s basketball coach
Students from Harvard University, Brown University, Columbia University, Boston College, New York University, the University of Michigan and the University of California are among those participating.
Prosecutors have pointed the scourge of sex trafficking as a form of modern-day slavery that touches every state in the nation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.